Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after teenage cyclist seriously hurt in Cambridgeshire
Police are appealing for information following a fail-to-stop collision between a teenage cyclist and a car in Wisbech yesterday (25 February).
It happened at 7.35pm in Clarkson Avenue and the cyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Wisbech, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
The car failed to stop at the scene.
A 45-year-old man from Wisbech has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving and remains in custody in Kings Lynn.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 385 of 25 February.