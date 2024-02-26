Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after teenage cyclist seriously hurt in Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a fail-to-stop collision between a teenage cyclist and a car in Wisbech yesterday (25 February).

It happened at 7.35pm in Clarkson Avenue and the cyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Wisbech, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The car failed to stop at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old man from Wisbech has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving and remains in custody in Kings Lynn.