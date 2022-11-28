Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Mitsubishi crashes into house
Structural engineers had to be called to check the safety of the property.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a black Mitsubishi crashed into a house close to Wisbech on Friday night (November 25).
The car left the road and careered into the house in Leverington Common at around 10pm.
Pictures released by police show a number of cans of alcohol found in the car.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10pm on Friday (November 25) with reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Leverington Common.
“The incident resulted in a Mitsubishi Shogun leaving the road and colliding with a house.
“Officers, fire crews and structural engineers all attended the scene.
“A 40-year-old man from Kent failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
"He has since been released under investigation.”