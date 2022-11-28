Structural engineers had to be called to check the safety of the property.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a black Mitsubishi crashed into a house close to Wisbech on Friday night (November 25).

The car left the road and careered into the house in Leverington Common at around 10pm.

Pictures released by police show a number of cans of alcohol found in the car.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10pm on Friday (November 25) with reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Leverington Common.

“The incident resulted in a Mitsubishi Shogun leaving the road and colliding with a house.

“Officers, fire crews and structural engineers all attended the scene.

“A 40-year-old man from Kent failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"He has since been released under investigation.”

1. 316419566_526136449561566_6197166631606862181_n.jpg Cans of alcohol found in the crashed vehicle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales

2. 317097247_526136689561542_7748815953299504817_n.jpg The aftermath of the incident in Leverington Common. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales

3. 316313768_526136572894887_4638211062772621663_n.jpg The aftermath of the incident in Leverington Common. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales