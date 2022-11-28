News you can trust since 1948
The aftermath of the incident in Leverington Common.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Mitsubishi crashes into house

Structural engineers had to be called to check the safety of the property.

By Ben Jones
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:43pm

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a black Mitsubishi crashed into a house close to Wisbech on Friday night (November 25).

The car left the road and careered into the house in Leverington Common at around 10pm.

Pictures released by police show a number of cans of alcohol found in the car.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10pm on Friday (November 25) with reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Leverington Common.

“The incident resulted in a Mitsubishi Shogun leaving the road and colliding with a house.

“Officers, fire crews and structural engineers all attended the scene.

“A 40-year-old man from Kent failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"He has since been released under investigation.”

1. 316419566_526136449561566_6197166631606862181_n.jpg

Cans of alcohol found in the crashed vehicle.

Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

2. 317097247_526136689561542_7748815953299504817_n.jpg

Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

3. 316313768_526136572894887_4638211062772621663_n.jpg

Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

