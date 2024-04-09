Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A47 crash at Peterborough left three men seriously hurt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after three men were left with serious injuries when a car collided with a lorry.

Emergency services were called to a lay-by on the eastbound A47 Thorney by-pass, at about 9.20pm on Friday (5 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grey Audi A4 S Line travelling eastbound collided with a stationary lorry parked in the lay-by.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the Audi, the front seat passenger and a rear-seat passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital suffering from serious injuries.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

A 29-year-old man, from March, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.

He has been bailed until Friday, 5 July.

A 35-year-old man, from St Neots, was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before the courts.

He was due to appear in court yesterday (April 8)