Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A47 crash at Peterborough left three men seriously hurt
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after three men were left with serious injuries when a car collided with a lorry.
Emergency services were called to a lay-by on the eastbound A47 Thorney by-pass, at about 9.20pm on Friday (5 April).
A grey Audi A4 S Line travelling eastbound collided with a stationary lorry parked in the lay-by.
The driver of the Audi, the front seat passenger and a rear-seat passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital suffering from serious injuries.
The lorry driver was uninjured.
A 29-year-old man, from March, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.
He has been bailed until Friday, 5 July.
A 35-year-old man, from St Neots, was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before the courts.
He was due to appear in court yesterday (April 8)
Any witnesses who saw either the collision or the Audi in the build-up to it or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference 35/23820/24.