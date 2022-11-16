Man arrested on suspicion of causing death of Cambridgeshire biker bailed as police appeal for CCTV footage

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a Cambridgeshire woman by dangerous driving has been bailed by police.

The 28-year-old was arrested by Lincolnshire Police following a crash on New River Gate, Holbeach, just before 5pm on Sunday 13 November.

The crash involved a grey BMW 3 series estate and a green Kawasaki motorcycle, being ridden by Amy Cooper (20) from Whaplode Drove near Wisbech.

Amy Cooper

Sadly, Amy died as a result of her injuries.

Today (Wednesday) Lincolnshire police said the arrested man, who is from the Holbeach area, had been bailed in connection with the incident.However, the force said he has been also been arrested for breaching his prison release licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they were still appealing for witnesses following the incident.

They said: “We continue to appeal for information that will assist our inquiries. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was driving along New River Gate, or the local area, before the collision happened. We are also appealing for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage in or around the area of Gedney Hill and Holbeach Drove between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 13 November. Please remember to check the clock times on any devices following the clocks recently going back. This could include any private or commercial CCTV, ring doorbells or similar devices.

