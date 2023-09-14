Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape following assault in Welland, Peterborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape following a sexual assault in Peterborough.

Police were called following the incident on Monday night (September 11.)

The field near the Charteris Centre at Normanton Road, Welland was taped off by police earlier this week

Following the attack, an area of grass in Normanton Road was cordoned off by police, and patrols in the area were increased.

On Tuesday, DCI Chris O’Brien said “We know this will be concerning for local residents and we will have an increased presence in the area over the next few days. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”

Today a spokesperson for the force said: “A 31-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody.”