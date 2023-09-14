News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape following assault in Welland, Peterborough

Attack happened in Redmile Walk, Peterborough on Monday night
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape following a sexual assault in Peterborough.

Police were called following the incident on Monday night (September 11.)

Cambridgeshire Police said a man approached the victim, a woman in her 20s, at about 10pm, as she walked in Redmile Walk, Welland.

The field near the Charteris Centre at Normanton Road, Welland was taped off by police earlier this week
Following the attack, an area of grass in Normanton Road was cordoned off by police, and patrols in the area were increased.

On Tuesday, DCI Chris O’Brien said “We know this will be concerning for local residents and we will have an increased presence in the area over the next few days. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”

Today a spokesperson for the force said: “A 31-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police, either by their webchat service or by calling 101