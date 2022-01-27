Man arrested on suspicion of arson following blaze at Peterborough home released under investigation
A man who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a Peterborough has been released under investigation by police.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Freston, Peterborough at about 9pm on Tuesday night.
Police and fire crews attended the scene and arrested a 42-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, threats to kill and assaulting an emergency worker.
The arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution. No-one else was injured in the incident.
Today (Thursday) a police spokesman said the arrested man has been released while investigations continue.