Man arrested near Elton on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop
The incident saw the police helicopter flying overhead
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:13 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences – and remains in police custody.
On August 30, a 28-year old man was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police, near Elton on the outskirts of Peterborough, and currently remains in Thorpe Wood Police Station.
The alleged offences happened before the arrest was made just after 6pm near the A605.
Most Popular
-
1
Owner of Peterborough department store Beales criticises BID bosses over levy payment terms
-
2
Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August
-
3
Seven-year-old girl suffers broken leg in Eastfield Road collision
-
4
Peterborough woman jailed after supplying crack cocaine and heroin at funeral
-
5
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into lamppost and garden fence in Gunthorpe Ridings
Five police cars attended the scene and a police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.
The man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle and failing to stop, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.