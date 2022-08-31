News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested near Elton on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop

The incident saw the police helicopter flying overhead

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:13 pm

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences – and remains in police custody.

On August 30, a 28-year old man was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police, near Elton on the outskirts of Peterborough, and currently remains in Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The alleged offences happened before the arrest was made just after 6pm near the A605.

Police made the arrest on August 30 on a stretch of road near Elton.

Five police cars attended the scene and a police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle and failing to stop, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.