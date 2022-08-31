Man arrested near Elton on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences – and remains in police custody.

On August 30, a 28-year old man was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police, near Elton on the outskirts of Peterborough, and currently remains in Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The alleged offences happened before the arrest was made just after 6pm near the A605.

Five police cars attended the scene and a police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.