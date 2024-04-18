Man arrested in Peterborough's Cathedral Square after reports of people being threatened with a knife
Police contacted about incident in Park Road
A man has been arrested by police in Cathedral Square after reports of people being threatened in Peterborough.
Eye witnesses reported seeing a number of police cars arrive in the city centre at around 11am today (Thursday.)
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said they were contacted at 10.45am with reports a man had threatened people with a knife in Park Road, Peterborough.
The spokesperson said a man had then been arrested in Cathedral Square a short time later.
The man remains in custody.
