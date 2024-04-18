Man arrested in Peterborough's Cathedral Square after reports of people being threatened with a knife

Police contacted about incident in Park Road
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
A man has been arrested by police in Cathedral Square after reports of people being threatened in Peterborough.

Eye witnesses reported seeing a number of police cars arrive in the city centre at around 11am today (Thursday.)

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said they were contacted at 10.45am with reports a man had threatened people with a knife in Park Road, Peterborough.

The spokesperson said a man had then been arrested in Cathedral Square a short time later.

The man remains in custody.

