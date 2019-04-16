Man arrested in Peterborough suspected of possessing Class A drugs and handling stolen goods

One of the items believed to have been stolen. Photo: Cambridgeshire police
One of the items believed to have been stolen. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs and handling stolen goods after a raid in Star Road.

The warrant was executed by Peterborough’s Community Action Team this morning (Tuesday).

A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested.

Sergeant Jason Hancock said: “This warrant today came about because of intelligence received from members of the public which we would like to thank them for.

“This is a really positive result and hopefully we can reunite the stolen goods with their owners.”

Anyone with information about crime is encouraged to report online at www.cambs.police.uk.

