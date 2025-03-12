Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough in 'no body' case

Five people in total have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 54-year-old Maris Ile

A man has been arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a man in King’s Lynn.

A total of five people were arrested on suspicion of the murder of 54-year-old Maris Ile yesterday – with one arrest in Peterborough, two in Norwich and two in King’s Lynn.

The arrests were made simultaneously yesterday morning (Tuesday 11 March 2025) at addresses in King’s Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough.

Norfolk Police said that a man in his 20s was arrested in Peterborough, man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested in Norwich and a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in King’s Lynn.

All five have been taken into police custody where they are being questioned.

Maris, a Latvian national who was living in King’s Lynn and worked in Ely, was reported missing on 23 November 2024 and enquiries established he hadn’t been seen or heard from since 20 November 2024. Officers have been following numerous enquiries and gathering evidence, which over time has led them to believe Maris has come to harm.

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Maris was a seasonal worker in the UK and had quite a structured life, keeping in regular contact with his family in Latvia.

"No one has seen or heard from Maris since 20 November when he left his address in King’s Lynn to go to work but he never arrived.

“As a result of our enquiries, we believe Maris has come to harm and have therefore taken the unusual step to launch a murder investigation, despite not having found Maris’ body.

“Yesterday we arrested five people in connection with his murder. These suspects will now be questioned by detectives to understand the circumstances of his disappearance.

“Our work has involved some sensitive enquiries, which is why we’re only now publicly confirming the launch of this investigation.”