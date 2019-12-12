Man arrested in Peterborough in large cross county police operation tackling drug and gang crime

Three people have been arrested including a man in Peterborough after police carried out a series of raids in the east of the country to crack down on drug and gang crime

Six addresses targeted in early morning warrants, which were carried out by more than 80 police officers.

A 41 year old man from Baldock was arrested at an address in Goffsmill in Peterborough, on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 37 year old woman and a 40 year old man were arrested at an address in Regent Street in Stotfold on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and neglect of a child.

All are currently in custody at Stevenage Police Station.

DI Mark Clawson from the Operational Intelligence Team said: “I would like to thank the local residents for their patience and support during this morning’s activity and reassure people that this was a targeted operation which had been planned for many weeks. The investigation is ongoing.”

Chief Inspector Sally Phillips added: “We are committed to tackling drug crime in North Herts and today’s action is just one example of the wider work we are doing.

“I know that this type of crime is a big concern within our communities and my Safer Neighbourhood officers continue to liaise with local residents, listen to their concerns and act on information that is provided. This intelligence is vital to our work, as it enables us to build a better picture of the issues we are facing. I would also like to reassure residents that even if they don’t see us, we are often utilising covert methods to track down those who cause most harm to our communities.”

If you have any information relating to drug activity contact police 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.