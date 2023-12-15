Man arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of girls in Crowland

Police appeal for information as part of investigation in exploitation of girls aged in mid to late teens

Police have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into sexual exploitation of girls in the Crowland and Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police said the 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child, trafficking and sexual assault as part of an investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information following the arrest of a man in connection with an investigation into sexual exploitation of girls in the Lincoln and Crowland areas.

“We received a report that a number of girls in their mid to late-teens were being exploited by men who have been travelling from outside the county for sexual gain.

“It is alleged that the girls have been involved in conversations with men via mobile phones, and have met in person.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances, and we are now appealing to anyone else who might have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who might have been in conversations with, or approached by, men in this way – please remember that you are not in trouble and we are here to help you. Your identity will always be protected.”

The arrested man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.