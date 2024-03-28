Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested in connection with a ram raid on a Market Deeping shop.

The raid happened just after 2am yesterday.

Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 20s from Cambridgeshire has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The scene of the ram raid

He has been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

The police spokesperson said: “At around 2.13am, we received reports that a cash machine was being stolen from the Family Shop on the High Street.

“A yellow JCB is believed to have been used and the building sustained extensive damage as a result of the incident.

“Three men believed to be wearing masks then loaded the cash machine onto a transit van and left the area.