Man arrested in connection with ram raid at Market Deeping shop
A man has been arrested in connection with a ram raid on a Market Deeping shop.
The raid happened just after 2am yesterday.
Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 20s from Cambridgeshire has been arrested in relation to the incident.
He has been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.
The police spokesperson said: “At around 2.13am, we received reports that a cash machine was being stolen from the Family Shop on the High Street.
“A yellow JCB is believed to have been used and the building sustained extensive damage as a result of the incident.
“Three men believed to be wearing masks then loaded the cash machine onto a transit van and left the area.
“Inquiries are still ongoing to locate the offenders and we are appealing for any witnesses or any other information that can assists with our inquiries. If you can help, please contact DI Gemma Skipworth [email protected] or [email protected] quoting incident 29 of March 27.”