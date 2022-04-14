Man arrested in connection with Peveril Road burglaries in Peterborough released without charge
Woman arrested in connection with burglary spate to answer bail today (Thursday)
A man arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Peterborough has been released without charge.
In the first three months of the year, there were six break ins in the Peveril Road area of the city.
In March, police arrested two people - a man aged in his 20s, and a woman in her 30s.
The man answered police bail earlier this week, when he was released with no further action.
The woman is set to answer bail today (Thursday).
Jewellery, cash and other valuable items were all taken in the burglaries, with residents speaking of feeling unsafe in their own homes as a result.
Police are still appealing for any information in relation to the offences. Anyone with information is asked to report it online, or contact police on 101.