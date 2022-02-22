Man arrested in connection with class A drug supply in Cambridgeshire
A man has been arrested in connection with the supply of class A drugs in Cambridgeshire.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:48 pm
The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out the warrant in Kooreman Avenue, Wisbech, yesterday where drugs were seized.
A 36-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A. He has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3IcaJkU