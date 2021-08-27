Man arrested in connection with bookies robbery
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Deeping bookies.
Lincolnshire police were called at about 6pm on Wednesday night (August 25) to reports that staff at the S&D Bookmakers at the Deeping Centre in Godsey Lane were given a threatening handwritten note demanding money be handed over to them shortly, and when no money was given, the man jumped over the counter and took an unknown quantity of cash from the till and made off.
Today Lincolnshire police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, by emailing [email protected] (Remember to reference incident 351 of 25 August) or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org