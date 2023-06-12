A man has been arrested after urinating on St John Baptist Church in Cathedral Square.

Police apprehended the man, who was doing so in full view of the public, at 10am on Thursday morning.

Police also arrested a second man, who was also drunk.

A police statement confirmed: “Our officers arrested a drunk man, 48, after he was caught urinating on a church in Peterborough at 10am - in full view of the public.