Man arrested for urinating on St John's Church in Peterborough

Police arrested both of the drunk men at 10am in the morning.
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:28 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after urinating on St John Baptist Church in Cathedral Square.

Police apprehended the man, who was doing so in full view of the public, at 10am on Thursday morning.

Police also arrested a second man, who was also drunk.

Police arrested the man at St John's Church.
A police statement confirmed: “Our officers arrested a drunk man, 48, after he was caught urinating on a church in Peterborough at 10am - in full view of the public.

“A second man, 38, who was also intoxicated in the city centre, was also arrested for anti-social behaviour.”