Man arrested for ‘stealing catalytic converters’

A man was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters.

Officers were in Copeland in Bretton at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday) when they stopped two vehicles.

Catalytic converters were stolen. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 33-year-old from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has since been bailed until December 30.

Catalytic converters in a car’s exhaust system clean up harmful gases before they exit the exhaust pipe.

There has been a rise in thefts recently with prices for them increasing rapidly.