Man arrested for ‘stealing catalytic converters’

A man was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters.
Officers were in Copeland in Bretton at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday) when they stopped two vehicles.
A 33-year-old from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He has since been bailed until December 30.
Catalytic converters in a car’s exhaust system clean up harmful gases before they exit the exhaust pipe.
There has been a rise in thefts recently with prices for them increasing rapidly.