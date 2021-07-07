Man arrested for illegally entering the UK after lorry pulled over near Peterborough

Two others were arrested on suspicion of facilitating entry to the UK after Police stopped a lorry on the A1 near Wittering on Tuesday morning.

After spotting officers, two of the occupants ran off but were tracked down by members of the Cambridgeshire Police’s Neighbourhood Support Team.

The lorry was seized and further to this, another lorry driver was arrested in Dover this morning (July 7) in connection to the incident.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Yesterday morning, our Road Policing Unit (RPU) stopped a lorry travelling on the A1 after it raised suspicions.

“The lorry pulled over near Wittering after sighting the officers but two of its occupants ran off while the driver was detained.

“Calling over the radios for support, our Neighbourhood Support Team arrived to assist and tracked down the two runners.

“Three people were arrested in total: one for illegal entry into the UK and two for facilitating entry to the UK.

“The vehicle they were travelling in was seized.

“Further to this, a lorry driver has been arrested in the port of Dover this morning in connection with the above.

“Enquiries are ongoing jointly with border force.