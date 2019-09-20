Man arrested for ‘carrying axe and knife’ in public

A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an axe and knife.

The man was arrested in High Street, March, yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The axe which was seized. Photo Cambridgeshire police

He is currently in police custody.

The knife which was seized. Photo Cambridgeshire police

