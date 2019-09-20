Man arrested for ‘carrying axe and knife’ in public Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an axe and knife. The man was arrested in High Street, March, yesterday afternoon (Thursday). The axe which was seized. Photo Cambridgeshire police He is currently in police custody. The knife which was seized. Photo Cambridgeshire police Peterborough United fans top good behaviour league