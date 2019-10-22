Man arrested following stabbing in Cambridgeshire

A man has been arrested following a city stabbing.

Officers were called at 5pm on Saturday (19 October) to reports of violence involving a group of men in St Matthew’s Gardens, Cambridge.

On arrival they discovered a man in his 40s had suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed. The man was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition, where he remains.

A 52 year old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

Detective Inspector Amerjit Singh said: “This attack has sadly left a man in hospital, but I want to reassure the public that these types of incidents are rare and almost never random.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and we’re in the process of piecing together what happened.

“Tackling serious street based violence is a priority for the force and this incident could have quite easily been much worse. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, I’d urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 35/74959/19. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.