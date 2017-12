A 25-year-old man has been arrested of suspicion of robbery in Peterborough.

Offenders robbed the Co-Op store in Southfields Drive in Peterborough at around 8pm last night, Wednesday December 20, escaping with a quantity of cash.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Peterborough in Priestgate this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery and has not already spoken to police should call 101.