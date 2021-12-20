Man arrested as police launch murder investigation after death at home

Police have launched a murder investigation

Police received a report that a 52-year-old man had suffered serious injuries at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding at 1.10am today (Monday 20 December).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire police are linking this incident with another serious assault in which a 46-year-old man also suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. That incident was reported to officers at 12.26am on Monday 20 December and happened at an address in Bowditch Road.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in custody. He will be questioned in due course.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in either of the areas that these incidents happened and witnessed anything to contact us on 101.”

If you can help with our investigations please contact Lincolnshire Police in the following ways:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 5 of 20th December.

By emailing [email protected] and putting incident 5 of 20th December in the subject box.