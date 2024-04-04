Man arrested as police execute drugs raid at home in Orton, Peterborough
Suspected class A drugs, cash and laptops were among items seized
Police arrested a man when they executed a drugs raid at a Peterborough home yesterday (Wednesday).
Officers arrived at the flat at Herlington, Orton Malborne early in the morning, arresting a man in his 40s on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said suspected class A drugs were seized from the address, alongside cash, drugs paraphernalia, mobile phones and laptops.