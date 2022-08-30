Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A man is in police custody after violence broke out in a Peterborough street yesterday (Monday).

Officers were called at 5.27pm yesterday to Redgate Court in Parnwell after reports of violence, namely a man in the street with a knife.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a man in his 50s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in public and an offence under section 4(a) of the public order act. He remains in custody.”