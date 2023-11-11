Man arrested after trying to evade police by diving into pond and hiding underwater near Bourne
A driver who tried to evade police by running into a pond near Bourne was arrested by officers.
Lincolnshire Police said officers indicated for the driver to stop the Ford Fiesta on Springbank Drive, Bourne at around 11pm.
However, the man ran from officers – leading to a foot pursuit.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday evening, just after 11pm, a driver failed to stop on Springbank Drive, Bourne, the driver dumped his Ford Fiesta and ran. Our officer gave chase, but the driver entered a water-filled ditch. He left the ditch and ran towards a wooded area after crossing Raymond Mays Way.
“During the search for him, he was located by one of our drone pilots hiding in a pond. Despite trying to conceal himself under water, the drone pilot picked up his heat source and with the assistance of two other officers the man was retrieved from the water.
“The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possessing class A and B controlled drugs. He remained in custody and received medical attention. He has now been bailed while our inquiries continue.
“The officer who first spotted the man driving erratically is one of our fantastic Special Constables.
“Being a Special Constable allows people to learn first-hand about the police force, learn new skills, and gain valuable experience. Special Constables have the same powers as regular police officers, wear the same uniform and receive initial and continuous training. Becoming a special is a great way to make a difference in your community.”