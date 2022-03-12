Man arrested after police find drugs, weapons and cash at Peterborough home
A man has been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Peterborough.
Officers attended the property in Orton Golday this week, and arrested a 21-year-old man.
A police spokesman said; “A quantity of cannabis, cash and also weapons covered under the newly passed laws were seized from and address in Orton
“One male arrested and undoubtedly many unhappy “customers” considering how many phone calls were being received on the mobile phone.”
Anyone with information about drug offences in Peterborough should contact police on 101.