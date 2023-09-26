News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Man arrested after high speed police pursuit involving Vauxhall in north Cambridgeshire

Man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following 20 minute police chase across the north of the county
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested near Peterborough following a high speed police pursuit in the early hours of this morning.

Cambridgeshire Police said traffic officers were led on a 20 minute chase in the north of the county today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said the car travelled at twice the speed limit, clipped kerbs and even went the wrong way around roundabouts during the pursuit.

One man was arrestedOne man was arrested
One man was arrested
Most Popular

However, the Vauxhall was eventually stopped when police deployed the stinger.

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including failing to stop, drug driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of class A drugs. He remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or contact them via their web chat service.