Man arrested after high speed police pursuit involving Vauxhall in north Cambridgeshire
A man has been arrested near Peterborough following a high speed police pursuit in the early hours of this morning.
Cambridgeshire Police said traffic officers were led on a 20 minute chase in the north of the county today.
A spokesperson said the car travelled at twice the speed limit, clipped kerbs and even went the wrong way around roundabouts during the pursuit.
However, the Vauxhall was eventually stopped when police deployed the stinger.
A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including failing to stop, drug driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of class A drugs. He remains in police custody while investigations continue.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or contact them via their web chat service.