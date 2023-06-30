Man arrested after driver critically injured in Cambridgeshire collision

A man has been arrested after a driver was critically injured in a collision near Warboys on Thursday morning.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall Movano van and cream Suzuki Vitara, took place at about 5am on the A141.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 50s who was driving the Suzuki was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Cambridgeshire Police said that he remains in a critical condition.

Police have arrested a man

A 45-year-old man from New Malden, Greater London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail until 1 September.