Man arrested after driver critically injured in Cambridgeshire collision
A man has been arrested after a driver was critically injured in a collision near Warboys on Thursday morning.
The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall Movano van and cream Suzuki Vitara, took place at about 5am on the A141.
Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 50s who was driving the Suzuki was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Cambridgeshire Police said that he remains in a critical condition.
A 45-year-old man from New Malden, Greater London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail until 1 September.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the lead up to what happened, should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of 29 June. Alternatively call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.