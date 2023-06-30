News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Man arrested after driver critically injured in Cambridgeshire collision

Police appealing for witnesses following collision involving a car and a van
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

A man has been arrested after a driver was critically injured in a collision near Warboys on Thursday morning.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall Movano van and cream Suzuki Vitara, took place at about 5am on the A141.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 50s who was driving the Suzuki was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Cambridgeshire Police said that he remains in a critical condition.

Police have arrested a manPolice have arrested a man
Police have arrested a man
Most Popular

A 45-year-old man from New Malden, Greater London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail until 1 September.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the lead up to what happened, should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of 29 June. Alternatively call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.

Read More
Man fighting for his life after crash on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys