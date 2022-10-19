A 29-year-old has been released under investigation after being found in possession of a firearm at a property in Gladstone Street, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on Monday (October 17).

Witnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph that they saw armed police raid the property close to the city centre.

Police made an arrest after an incident at a property on Gladstone Street.

Police then confirmed that a man had been arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.