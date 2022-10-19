News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested after being found with gun at Peterborough home released under investigation

A 29-year-old is currently under investigation.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 29-year-old has been released under investigation after being found in possession of a firearm at a property in Gladstone Street, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on Monday (October 17).

Witnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph that they saw armed police raid the property close to the city centre.

Police made an arrest after an incident at a property on Gladstone Street.

Most Popular

Police then confirmed that a man had been arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the force was called at 1pm to reports of a man with a firearm in Gladstone Street.