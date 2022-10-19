Man arrested after being found with gun at Peterborough home released under investigation
A 29-year-old is currently under investigation.
A 29-year-old has been released under investigation after being found in possession of a firearm at a property in Gladstone Street, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on Monday (October 17).
Witnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph that they saw armed police raid the property close to the city centre.
Police then confirmed that a man had been arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the force was called at 1pm to reports of a man with a firearm in Gladstone Street.