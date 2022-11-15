Man arrested after 20-year-old Cambridgeshire woman killed in collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 20-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire was killed in a crash at the weekend.

Amelia Cooper- known to her family as Amy – died following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to reports that a grey BMW 3 series estate had been in collision with a green Kawasaki motorcycle on the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach at 4.59pm.

Amy Cooper

Amy, the rider of the motorbike, who is from the Whaplode Drove area, near WIsbech, was taken to hospital, but sadly police said she had died yesterday. Her family is being supported following the tragic news