Man appears in Peterborough court charged with drug offences

A man has been charged with drugs offences in connection with an incident in Cambridge at the weekend.

Nathan Strachan, of Bishop Way, Impington, was arrested on Saturday, January 5, on suspicion of failing to stop, possession of criminal property and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police news

The 33-year-old was later charged with the above four offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, Monday, January 7, and has been further remanded to appear in court at a later date.