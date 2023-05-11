Man appears in Peterborough court charged with Cambridgeshire double murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of two people in Cambridgeshire.

Stephen Alderton (67) appeared in the crown court room in the Peterborough Magistrates’ Court building this morning (Thursday, May 11).

Alderton, of no fixed abode, is charged with killing father and son Gary (57) and Joshua Dunmore (32) at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, respectively.

Court news

He appeared in the dock wearing a grey polo shirt, and spoke to confirm his name. He did not enter a plea to two counts of murder he faces.

Judge Mark Bishop adjourned the case, with the next hearing to be heard on June 28, when it is expected he will enter his pleas to the charges.

Alderton was remanded into custody following the hearing.

It was not specified which court Alderton will appear at for the next hearing.

Gary and Joshua Dunmore died after suffering gunshot wounds on March 29 this year.

Tributes have been paid to the pair following the incident.

One, a written tribute to the son left at the scene of the incident, said: “This week was supposed to be a celebration for you and your precious boy. I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for (him).”