Man appears in court charged with raping woman in Spalding
Zbigniew Kaczmaek also charged with intentional strangulation
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the rape of a woman over 16 and two counts of intentional strangulation.
Lincolnshire Police said that Zbigniew Kaczmaek, of Carrington Road, Spalding, was arrested on 15 December.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 19 December.
The charges are in relation to an incident that happened in Spalding on the day of the arrest.