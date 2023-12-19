Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the rape of a woman over 16 and two counts of intentional strangulation.

Lincolnshire Police said that Zbigniew Kaczmaek, of Carrington Road, Spalding, was arrested on 15 December.

He was interviewed, charged and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 19 December.