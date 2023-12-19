News you can trust since 1948
Man appears in court charged with raping woman in Spalding

Zbigniew Kaczmaek also charged with intentional strangulation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the rape of a woman over 16 and two counts of intentional strangulation.

Lincolnshire Police said that Zbigniew Kaczmaek, of Carrington Road, Spalding, was arrested on 15 December.

He was interviewed, charged and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 19 December.

The charges are in relation to an incident that happened in Spalding on the day of the arrest.