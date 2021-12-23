Man appears in court charged with murder and attempted murder

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk, 52, died following an alleged assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, on Monday

A second man, Mark Stone, aged 46, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday after an alleged serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.

Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms Rule this morning appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

There was no bail application and no pleas were entered to the charges Rule faces.

The case was adjourned for a provisional trial on a date to be fixed at Lincoln Crown Court next year.

It is estimated the trial will last three weeks.

Judge Hirst remanded Rule back into custody until his next court appearance.