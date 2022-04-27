A man and woman are due to appear in court in connection with bike thefts in Peterborough.
Eleaner Watson, (25), of no fixed address, and Paul English, (41), of Essendyke, Bretton, were arrested in Dogsthorpe late on Monday evening (25 April).
They have both been charged with:
Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 18 April
Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 21 April
Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 23 April
Attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Newark Avenue on 25 April
Theft of loose change from a motor vehicle in Newark Avenue on 25 April
Watson has also been charged with going equipped for theft, namely wire cutters and tweezers, and possession of cannabis.
They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).