Man and woman due in court charged with bike thefts at Asda in Rivergate

Eleaner Watson and Paul English are due in court today (Wednesday)

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:56 am

A man and woman are due to appear in court in connection with bike thefts in Peterborough.

Eleaner Watson, (25), of no fixed address, and Paul English, (41), of Essendyke, Bretton, were arrested in Dogsthorpe late on Monday evening (25 April).

They have both been charged with:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Asda, Rivergate. Eleaner Watson and Paul English have been charged in connection with the theft of bikes outside the store

Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 18 April

Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 21 April

Theft of a bike from outside Asda in Viersen Platz on 23 April

Attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Newark Avenue on 25 April

Theft of loose change from a motor vehicle in Newark Avenue on 25 April

Watson has also been charged with going equipped for theft, namely wire cutters and tweezers, and possession of cannabis.

They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).