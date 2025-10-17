Man and woman charged with misconduct in public office after incident at HMP Peterborough

Two people have been charged with misconduct in public office following an incident at HMP Peterborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Novas, aged 19, of Holdenby Drive, Raunds, and Declan Winkless, aged 30, formerly of Kirkdale Road, South Wigston, Leicester, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, two counts of transmitting/causing the transmission of an image/sound from a prison without authority, one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison and one count of bringing/throwing/ conveying a List 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison.

Winkless is also charged with one count of possessing inside a prison, without authority, an item specified in section 40D(3B) (of the Prison Act 1952).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough between August 1, 2024, and March 21, 2025.

The are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 20.