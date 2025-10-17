Man and woman charged with misconduct in public office after incident at HMP Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Two people have been charged with misconduct in public office following an incident at HMP Peterborough.

Alicia Novas, aged 19, of Holdenby Drive, Raunds, and Declan Winkless, aged 30, formerly of Kirkdale Road, South Wigston, Leicester, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, two counts of transmitting/causing the transmission of an image/sound from a prison without authority, one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison and one count of bringing/throwing/ conveying a List 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison.

Winkless is also charged with one count of possessing inside a prison, without authority, an item specified in section 40D(3B) (of the Prison Act 1952).

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough between August 1, 2024, and March 21, 2025.

The are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 20.

