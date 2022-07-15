Man and woman charged after elderly woman suffered serious injuries in Peterborough robbery

A man and woman are due to appear in court today (Friday 15 July) after an elderly woman was robbed in Peterborough.

Adam Barratt, 41, and Lisa Boyd, 44, were arrested in Fletton yesterday afternoon (Thursday 14 July) after police received reports that an elderly woman had been robbed of her handbag outside a bank in the High Street.

The woman, who is in her late 70s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment. A man, also in his late 70s, suffered minor injuries.

The pair will appear in court today

Barratt, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Boyd, of High Street, Fletton, has been charged with robbery and possession of cocaine.