A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an eight week old baby in Bourne.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, October 31 and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.

A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.