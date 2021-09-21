Man and teen prevented from entering Birmingham city centre on match days after allegedly racially abusing Peterborough United defender

Nathan Thompson battles with Jeremie Bela. Photo: Joe Dent.

A 52-year-old man and 17-year-old teenager were arrested during Posh’s 3-0 win against The Blues on Saturday (September 18) after Nathan Thompson stopped the match to draw the referee’s attention to racial abuse he had heard coming from away fans in the Main Stand.

The pair have since been bailed to appear at Peterborough Police Station next month. They have also been prevented from entering Birmingham city centre on match days.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “The two people who were arrested during the Peterborough United v Birmingham City match have been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Police Station on October 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 52 year old man of Ulverley Green Road, Solihull, was arrested on suspicion of contravention of the Section 4 public order act (racial) and for sporting ground offences. He has been given conditions not to enter Birmingham City Centre on match days.

“A 17 year old boy, of Bushman Way, Birmingham, was also arrested on suspicion of contravention of the Section 4 public order act (racial) and for sporting ground offences. He has also been given the same conditions.”