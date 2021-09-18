Two Birmingham fans arrested after alleged racial abuse towards Peterborough United player

Nathan Thompson battles with Jeremie Bela Photo: Joe Dent/JMP.

Early in the second half, Thompson was visibly angry and seen pointing over to a section of fans in the main stand. The referee then spoke to his fourth official to pass on the report for the incident to be dealt with.

The club later confirmed that the individuals had been identified and were arrested by police.

A Peterborough United statement said: “Peterborough United Football Club can confirm that two Birmingham City supporters have been arrested following the allegation of racist abuse aimed towards defender Nathan Thompson during the second half of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Thompson reported the incident straight away to the match official who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.

The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities. No further comment will be made at this time.”

A Birmingham City statement added: “Birmingham City has been made aware of a reported incident or racism during this afternoon’s Sky Bey Championship match versus Peterborough United.

“A complaint of racist abuse from visiting supporters was made to the referee, Jarred Gillett, by a Peterborough player during the match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Two supporters have been arrested and are in custody. The Club will continue to assist the Police in their investigations and firmly support the action taken against anyone found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour.

“We reiterate our zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination. Football’s rich history is built upon and stronger for its diversity.