A man has admitted shooting dead a father and son at their homes in two Cambridgeshire villages.

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March.

Thirty-one minutes later, Alderton shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely.

Stephen Alderton

Alderton drove off in his campervan but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester.

Alderton was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions and was charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Today he admitted the murder charges at Cambridge Crown Court. He denied the firearms offence, which has been ordered to lie on file.

DCI Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gary and Josh at this difficult time.”

Josh and Gary Dumore

Alderton is due to be sentenced on 20 October, when he is set to receive a life sentence.

Tributes were paid to Gary and Joshua following the incident.

One, a written tribute to the son left at the scene of the incident, said: “This week was supposed to be a celebration for you and your precious boy. I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for (him).”

