Man admits carrying out break in at Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles

A man has admitted carrying out a burglary which left a Peterborough children’s charity devastated.

Little Miracles, which looks after children with disabilities and life limiting conditions, was broken into in March, with computer equipment stolen and broken and windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglary happened at the charity’s headquarters at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, in the early hours of March 13.

Little Miracles CEO Michelle King following the break in

Now a man has admitted carrying out the break in.

Cambridgeshire Police said that Jack Hilton, 21 of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of burglary – namely Little Miracles on 13 March, 2023 and a house on Wollaston Road, Peterborough on 25 May, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at a court hearing earlier this month, and will be sentenced next month at Cambridge Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with computer equipment and making repairs to the building, the charity needed to replace some of the toys that were used by children, as broken glass had got into toy boxes.