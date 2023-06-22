News you can trust since 1948
Man admits carrying out break in at Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles

Jack Hilton to be sentenced next month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

A man has admitted carrying out a burglary which left a Peterborough children’s charity devastated.

Little Miracles, which looks after children with disabilities and life limiting conditions, was broken into in March, with computer equipment stolen and broken and windows smashed.

The burglary happened at the charity’s headquarters at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, in the early hours of March 13.

Little Miracles CEO Michelle King following the break inLittle Miracles CEO Michelle King following the break in
Little Miracles CEO Michelle King following the break in
TV presenter Nick Knowles, who worked to build the centre on BBC show DIY SOS branded the crime as ‘grotesque.’

Now a man has admitted carrying out the break in.

Cambridgeshire Police said that Jack Hilton, 21 of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of burglary – namely Little Miracles on 13 March, 2023 and a house on Wollaston Road, Peterborough on 25 May, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at a court hearing earlier this month, and will be sentenced next month at Cambridge Crown Court.

Along with computer equipment and making repairs to the building, the charity needed to replace some of the toys that were used by children, as broken glass had got into toy boxes.

Following the break in, staff and volunteers vowed not to let the crooks beat them, and the community came together to raise money and help the charity, with donations coming in from across the city.

Among the donations was £1,000 from the Mayor’s Charities, donated by cllr Alan Dowson, who was mayor of the city when the break in happened.

A web fundraising page also raised more than £2,000 to help get them back on their feet

