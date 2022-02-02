Man admits assault which left victim in critical condition

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out an assault which left his victim in a critical condition in hospital.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:00 am

Jake McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

At about 1.30am on Sunday (30 January), officers and paramedics responded to reports of violence in the High Street, Huntingdon. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

McFarlane, who denied a further charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 1 March.

Court news