Man admits assault which left victim in critical condition
A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out an assault which left his victim in a critical condition in hospital.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:00 am
Jake McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).
At about 1.30am on Sunday (30 January), officers and paramedics responded to reports of violence in the High Street, Huntingdon. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
McFarlane, who denied a further charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 1 March.