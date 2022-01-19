Man accused of killing Peterborough boy Rikki Neave admitted being with him on day of six-year-old’s death.

Rikki Neave

James Watson (40) of no fixed abode, is on trial at the Old Bailey in London charged with murdering Rikki.

It is alleged Watson - aged 13 at the time - strangled Rikki, possibly using the boy’s own coat.

The court heard how Rikki was known to social services as a vulnerable child and was on the “at risk register”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson (right), appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey in London,

Watson, whose father lived on the same estate, was in care and playing truant from school when he was spotted playing with Rikki on the day of the killing, jurors heard.

In his police interview in December 1994, he admitted being in Rotherby Grove with the young child, saying they exchanged a few words.

Prosecutor John Price QC claimed Watson had lied to police about the timing of their encounter.

He told jurors: “He knew it had been earlier. He was indeed still with Rikki at 12.30pm, but by then they were no longer in Rotherby Grove.

“By then, Rikki Neave was almost certainly already dead, and James Watson was still in the wood, keeping company with a child’s corpse.”

The jury at the Old Bailey has heard that more than 20 years after the killing Watson’s DNA was allegedly been found on Rikki’s coat.

Mr Price said a combination of evidence showed Rikki had walked willingly into the woods where he was subjected to a “surprise attack” from behind.

Mr Price said marks on Rikki’s neck indicated he was “most likely” strangled by his own jacket and then his body stripped.

Watson has pleaded not guilty to murder.