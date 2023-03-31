News you can trust since 1948
Man, 66, charged after father and son shot dead in villages six miles apart

He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 21:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 21:35 BST

A man has been charged in connection with two shootings in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday (29 March).

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 1 April.

He was arrested following the shootings of father and son Gary and Joshua Dunmore at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, respectively.

The Row, in Sutton, Cambridgeshire (image: SWNS)
A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were also arrested, have been released with no further action taken.

Tributes have been paid to both Joshua and Gary at the scenes of the incidents.

One, writing to the son, said: “This week was supposed to be a celebration for you and your precious boy. I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for (him).”

