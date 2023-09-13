News you can trust since 1948
Man (18) arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after Peterborough street cordoned off for 11 hours

Police had been on the scene for around 11 hours
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
A man has been detained by police after a Peterborough street was closed for several hours today by officers.

Officers were called to Audley Gate in Netherton, Peterborough at around 2am today (September 13), following reports of concern for a man.

The street was cordoned off at both ends by officers as they spoke to the man. Ambulance crews have also been on the scene throughout the morning.

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
Earlier this morning, police confirmed a second person had been in the property, but they had since ‘left the location.’

At just after 1pm, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested

The spokesperson said: “Police were called to Audley Gate, Netherton, at about 2am today (13 September) with concerns for a man in a house.

“An 18-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and false imprisonment. He is currently in police custody.”