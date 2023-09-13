Man (18) arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after Peterborough street cordoned off for 11 hours

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been detained by police after a Peterborough street was closed for several hours today by officers.

Officers were called to Audley Gate in Netherton, Peterborough at around 2am today (September 13), following reports of concern for a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street was cordoned off at both ends by officers as they spoke to the man. Ambulance crews have also been on the scene throughout the morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene

Earlier this morning, police confirmed a second person had been in the property, but they had since ‘left the location.’

At just after 1pm, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested

The spokesperson said: “Police were called to Audley Gate, Netherton, at about 2am today (13 September) with concerns for a man in a house.