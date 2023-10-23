Magistrates' Court sentencing results: Peterborough charity collection box thief jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
October 11
Dr Chineme Onwuchekwa (48) of Porter Close, Durham
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £266, costs £90. Five points on licence
Stephen Pumfrett (59) of Sleaford Road, Ruskington
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Hannah Chamberlain (29) of Silverdale Avenue, Coton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Driving a vehicle with no test certificate
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Steven Hicks (51) of Andrew Road, Eynesbury
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £90. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on sub contractors and clients
Jason Hornby (38) of Alledge Drive, Woodford
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £142, victim surcharge £57, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Saed Ismail (35) of Alderbrook Road, Solihull
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £384, victim surcharge £154, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on patients
October 13
Dylan Duray (22) of Neptune Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an article with a blade in a public place
Community order – 140 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £145
October 16
Abbey Khawaja (71) of Bishop’s Bridge Road, London
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3
Fined £600, victim surcharge £180, costs £180. Disqualified from driving for six months
Christopher McKeown (60) of Leeds Road, Idle
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £62, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Steven Hawkins (42) of Adams Forge, Littleport
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £130, victim surcharge £52, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ramona Trumpina (35) of Soham Road, Stuntney
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Edward Gibbon (22) of Grove Gardens, Elm
Guilty plea to driving a car with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed
Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
October 17
Joshua Edwards (19) of Charles Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £405, victim surcharge £162, costs £350. Six points on licence
October 18
Jolene Maughan (36) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a charity collection box
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 18 weeks