167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Magistrates' Court sentencing results: Peterborough charity collection box thief jailed

Results of the latest sentencing hearings heard at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
October 11

Dr Chineme Onwuchekwa (48) of Porter Close, Durham

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 40mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £660, victim surcharge £266, costs £90. Five points on licence

Stephen Pumfrett (59) of Sleaford Road, Ruskington

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Hannah Chamberlain (29) of Silverdale Avenue, Coton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Driving a vehicle with no test certificate

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Steven Hicks (51) of Andrew Road, Eynesbury

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £90. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on sub contractors and clients

Jason Hornby (38) of Alledge Drive, Woodford

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £142, victim surcharge £57, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Saed Ismail (35) of Alderbrook Road, Solihull

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £154, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on patients

October 13

Dylan Duray (22) of Neptune Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an article with a blade in a public place

Community order – 140 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £145

October 16

Abbey Khawaja (71) of Bishop’s Bridge Road, London

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3

Fined £600, victim surcharge £180, costs £180. Disqualified from driving for six months

Christopher McKeown (60) of Leeds Road, Idle

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £62, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Steven Hawkins (42) of Adams Forge, Littleport

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £130, victim surcharge £52, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ramona Trumpina (35) of Soham Road, Stuntney

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Edward Gibbon (22) of Grove Gardens, Elm

Guilty plea to driving a car with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed

Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

October 17

Joshua Edwards (19) of Charles Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £405, victim surcharge £162, costs £350. Six points on licence

October 18

Jolene Maughan (36) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a charity collection box

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 18 weeks

