Magistrates court listings: sentencings in Peterborough revealed- including drink driving and meat theft

March 3

Paul Howley (61) of Greenham, Peterborough

Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Found guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Kieran Jones (32) of Hawthorne Road, Folksworth

Found guilty of drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 23/4/23

Arshaid Asghar (44) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Fined £200

Mihai Tatu (45) of Stone Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence

March 4

Josh Dowell (27) of Norfolk Square, Stamford

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £22, costs £105

Richard Evans (32) of Olive Branch Crescent, Neath

Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 6/2/23

Paula Ewing (45) of Wykes Drive, Wisbech St Mary

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 18/12/22

Kerry Moate (28) of Duck Lane, St Neots

Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 7pm and 7am for three months. Victim surcharge £128

Issiah Charles (21) of Lichfield Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 2/10/22

Wojciech Kieszkowski (29) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 3/9/23

Bradley Matthews (21) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Califa Camara (34) of Christopher Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £210, compensation £75, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Kevin Nall (26) of Wildlake, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50

March 7

Sean Hood (34) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of meat and a shopping basket (value £87.78 from Nisa)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Five other offences taken into consideration

Jailed for five months and 28 days. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 22 months

Kamil Kiraga (32) of St Judes Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession oc lass B drugs (amphetamine)

Costs £85

Danny Lancaster (21) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100

Heather Heath (74) of Albert Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £252, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Luke Ivatt (25) of Bedford Avenue, Wyton

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Shepherd Muza (47) of Larchmont Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to speeding x2

Fined £425, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Daniel O’Connor (33) of Worcester Gardens, Bourne

Guilty plea to using a hand held mobile phone while driving

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stacey Piper (35) of COlvile Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Hayley Maher (32) of Strawberry Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Car Hub Peterborough, of Bakers Yard, Uxbridge

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £75, costs £110

Sindrit Kraja (28) of St Edmunds Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £550, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Six points on licence

March 8

Vaslie Ciriblan (42) of Samuel Court, Ipswich

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Six points on licence

Michal Gregor (31) of Burghley Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance