Magistrates court listings: sentencings in Peterborough revealed- including drink driving and meat theft
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 3
Paul Howley (61) of Greenham, Peterborough
Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)
Found guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Kieran Jones (32) of Hawthorne Road, Folksworth
Found guilty of drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 23/4/23
Arshaid Asghar (44) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Fined £200
Mihai Tatu (45) of Stone Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence
March 4
Josh Dowell (27) of Norfolk Square, Stamford
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £22, costs £105
Richard Evans (32) of Olive Branch Crescent, Neath
Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 6/2/23
Paula Ewing (45) of Wykes Drive, Wisbech St Mary
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 18/12/22
Kerry Moate (28) of Duck Lane, St Neots
Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 7pm and 7am for three months. Victim surcharge £128
Issiah Charles (21) of Lichfield Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 2/10/22
Wojciech Kieszkowski (29) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 3/9/23
Bradley Matthews (21) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Califa Camara (34) of Christopher Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £210, compensation £75, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Kevin Nall (26) of Wildlake, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50
March 7
Sean Hood (34) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of meat and a shopping basket (value £87.78 from Nisa)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Five other offences taken into consideration
Jailed for five months and 28 days. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 22 months
Kamil Kiraga (32) of St Judes Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession oc lass B drugs (amphetamine)
Costs £85
Danny Lancaster (21) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100
Heather Heath (74) of Albert Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £252, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Luke Ivatt (25) of Bedford Avenue, Wyton
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Shepherd Muza (47) of Larchmont Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to speeding x2
Fined £425, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Daniel O’Connor (33) of Worcester Gardens, Bourne
Guilty plea to using a hand held mobile phone while driving
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stacey Piper (35) of COlvile Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Hayley Maher (32) of Strawberry Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Car Hub Peterborough, of Bakers Yard, Uxbridge
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £75, costs £110
Sindrit Kraja (28) of St Edmunds Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £550, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Six points on licence
March 8
Vaslie Ciriblan (42) of Samuel Court, Ipswich
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Six points on licence
Michal Gregor (31) of Burghley Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £320, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months