Magistrates court listings: sentencings in Peterborough revealed - including chewing gum and alcohol thefts

February 22

Joao Paiva (40) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order



Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

February 23

Kaura Clarke (33) of Gallier Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabiliattion Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Nicolae Constantin (54) of Maswell Park Road, London

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value unknown from Tesco)

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

George-Nicolai Oncioiu (22) of Maswell Park Road, London

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value £430 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of chocolate and other items (value £193.13 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of chewing gum and other items (value £162.40 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of spirits and other items (value £650 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value unknown from Tesco)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £360

Dmitrijs Konstantinovs (33) of New Haven, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of bakery items (value £13 from Sainsbury’s)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Mirzea-Marius Alexe (43) of Maswell Park Road, London

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of chewing gum and other items (value £162.40 from Tesco)

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months

Ghol Navabi of Woden Gardens, Great Denham

Guilty plea to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of all your employees

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £3,923.32

Queensferry Car Breakers ltd of Doddington Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to failing to ensure health, safety and welfare of employees

Guilty plea contravening health and safety at work regulations

Guilty plea to not being insured in accordance with Employers’ Liability Act

Fined £60,000, victim surcharge £190, costs £3,923.33

February 25

Alexandra Benakova (41) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of vape (value £68.97 from Vape Shop Outlet)

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

James Driscoll (45) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Samuel Kirby (29) of Barbanal house, Bethnal Green

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Football banning order for three years

Robert Cooper (30) of Grounds Avenue, March

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Vytautas Gailys (61) of Eastwood Avenue, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/2/23

Victoria Morgan (46) of Fleet Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (376milligrames of alcohol in 100ml of urine)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Guisseppi Depaolo (35) of Drain Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £50

Paul Jones (59) of Lilac Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Community order - Curfew requirement for seven weeks between 7pm and 7am. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £150, costs £85

Bertram Simpson (23) of Queens Road, London

Guilty plea to drink driving (31 micrograms of alcohol per litre of blood)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £236, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Vitalij Vaskevic (43) of Angus Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £396, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 6/4/23

Motwkil Esmail (20) of Clarence Road, PEterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £140, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Kornelijus Girdeika (22) of Lansdowne Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Nicole Howley (32) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 12 weeks if course completed by 25/9/22

Jawaad Mavani (20) of Danes Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for others

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £233, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/11/22

February 28

Louise Putland (35) of Fengate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for others

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. THree points on licence

Simon Bateman (46) of Glapthorn Road, Oundle

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £259, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - impact on employees of his business

Irmantas Povilenas (38) of South Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Stephen Coles (57) of Hillside, Wellingborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Rowan Lewis (55) of Corporation Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a red traffic light

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Sergio Correia (45) of Danescroft, Godmanchester

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £304, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Mark Richard (36) of The Square, Ryhall

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on job and support for his father

Simon Ludlum (51) of Brampton Road, Kings Ripton

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £150

Charlie Spurrier (20) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable

Guilty plea to criminal damage x2

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2

Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £200

Dawn Bradshaw (50) of Oak Lane, Kings CLiffe

Guilty plea to drink driving (117ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 13/7/23

Gintaras Limonavicius (51) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea t drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for five years.

Ozzie Smith (18) of Waltham Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - curfew requirement for three months between 9pm and 6am. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £200

March 2

Craig Buckby (31) of Valley Rise, Desborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Mikael Turner (36) of Gordon Street, Rothwell

Guilty plea to drig driving (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Steven Stapleton (26) of Staverton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £276, compensation £180, victim surcharge £95, costs £130

Timur Berkovic (28) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £329, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Usama Mubarak (21) of Anderson Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)